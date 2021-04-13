State reports 262 new COVID-19 infections

Hospitalizations and active COVID-19 cases grew Tuesday as the South Dakota Department of Health reported 262 new infections.

There have been 120,154 cases in the state with 2,439 still considered active - an increase of 14 from this weekend's numbers released Monday. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses grew by 10 to 106 with 20 in intensive care units and nine on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating eight patients with none in critical condition.

Fifty-four of the new cases were in children under 19 and 60 more were people in their 20s. There were 11 positive tests for people over 70.

Pennington County reported 24 new cases to bring the county's total to 13,400 with 154 listed as active. Custer County reported three positive tests and there were two in Lawrence County. One new infection was reported in Oglala-Lakota and Butte counties.

Minnehaha County reported 86 new cases Tuesday and there were 22 in Codington County and 21 in Brookings County. Brown County recorded 14 new infections and there were 12 in Lincoln County. Hughes County had seven new infections and there were six in Hutchinson and Yankton counties. Clay and Davison counties each recorded five positive tests and there were four in Beadle, Hamlin, Kingsbury and Roberts counties.

Charles Mix, Edmunds and Moody counties reported three new infections and there were two in Aurora, Deuel, Dewey, Gregory and Walworth counties. One new infection was reported in Bon Homme, Brule, Clark, Day, Hand, Hanson, Lake, McCook, Stanley, Sully and Union counties.