State reports 263 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths

The South Dakota Department of Health's daily report revealed three COVID-19 deaths and 263 new infections to push active cases in the state higher.
The number of active cases in the state is now 2,428 after hitting a low of 1,891 on Feb. 24. The 263 new cases raised the state's total to 116,370 since the pandemic began a year ago.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses also increased for Thursday's report. There are now 74 people hospitalized with 16 in ICU and five on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating six people with one in ICU.
The three deaths Thursday included one woman and two men, all over 70. They were from Minnehaha, Tripp and Union counties. There have been 39 deaths reported in March and 1,927 overall.
Minnehaha County continues to lead the state with 93 new infections Thursday. There are 775 active cases in Minnehaha County.
Pennington County has 152 active cases with nine new infections reported Thursday. Meade County recorded five positive tests and Fall River County had three. There was one new infection in Oglala-Lakota County.
Lincoln County reported 20 new infections and there were 16 in Brookings and Codington counties. Kingsbury County recorded 14 positive tests, Davison County had 12 and there were 11 in Union County.
Lake and Yankton counties reported seven new cases and there were six in Clay, Lyman and Walworth counties. Brown County had five new infections and there were four in McCook County.
Clark County reported three positive tests and there were two in Beadle, Brule, Grant, Gregory and Hanson counties. Aurora, Bon Homme, Charles Mix and Hughes counties each had one new infection.
Sixty-four of the 263 new cases were in children under 19 and 41 more were people in their 20s. Vaccinations and other precautions limited the number of positive tests in patients over 70 to only four on Thursday.