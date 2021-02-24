State reports 263 new COVID-19 infections and one death

A Haakon County woman in her 60s was the 1,864th person to die from COVID-19 in South Dakota. Her death was the first reported this week.

There number of people being treated for COVID-19 illnesses in the state increased by 11 to 102 in Wednesday's report. There are 17 people in intensive care units and nine on ventilators. There are 12 patients in Black Hills region hospitals with three in ICU and no one on a ventilator.

The state reported 263 new infections Wednesday to bring the total to 111,808 with 1,891 still considered active - a decrease of 47 from Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pennington County reported 40 new cases to bring the county's total to 12,827 with 240 of those still considered active. Meade County had nine positive tests and Oglala-Lakota County reported five. There were three new infections in Lawrence, Custer and Fall River counties and no new cases in Butte County.