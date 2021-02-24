State reports 263 new COVID-19 infections and one death

A Haakon County woman in her 60s was the 1,864th person to die from COVID-19 in South Dakota. Her death was the first reported this week.
There number of people being treated for COVID-19 illnesses in the state increased by 11 to 102 in Wednesday's report. There are 17 people in intensive care units and nine on ventilators. There are 12 patients in Black Hills region hospitals with three in ICU and no one on a ventilator.
The state reported 263 new infections Wednesday to bring the total to 111,808 with 1,891 still considered active - a decrease of 47 from Tuesday.
Pennington County reported 40 new cases to bring the county's total to 12,827 with 240 of those still considered active. Meade County had nine positive tests and Oglala-Lakota County reported five. There were three new infections in Lawrence, Custer and Fall River counties and no new cases in Butte County.
Minnehaha County led the state with 50 positive tests and there were 17 in Codington County. Brown County recorded 12 new infections, Beadle County had 11 and there were 10 in Lincoln County. Union County reported nine positive tests and Roberts County added eight. Dewey and Lake counties added seven new infections and there were five in Brookings, Douglas and Gregory counties. Clay, Grant, Hand, Hughes and Walworth counties each reported three new cases and there were two in Day, Edmunds, Faulk, Hamlin, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Marshall, Moody, Sanborn and Yankton counties.
One positive test was recorded in Bennett, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clark, Davison, Deuel, Haakon, Hanson, Kingsbury, McCook, McPherson, Mellette, Perkins, Sully, Tripp and Turner counties.
Fifty-two children under 19 were included in the 263 new cases Wednesday and 25 were over 70.