State reports 27 new COVID-19 deaths, including eight from the Black Hills

Eight Black Hills residents were among the 27 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday by the South Dakota Department of Health.
There have been 142 deaths reported in November and 567 since the pandemic began. Four Pennington County residents' deaths brought the county's total to 56. Butte County had three reported deaths Wednesday and Fall River County had one.
The deaths included 10 women and 17 men. Seventeen of them were over 80, seven were in their 70s, two were in their 60s and one was in their 50s. Codington County also reported four deaths and Brookings County had three. There were two deaths reported by Faulk, Lincoln and Spink counties and one in Davison, Haakon, Kingsbury, Miner, Minnehaha and Roberts counties.
The state reported 1,362 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state total to 58,696 with a record 17,461 of them still active. There are 543 people still being treated in hospitals across the state — down 64 from Tuesday's report. There are 92 people in intensive care units and 50 people using ventilators. Black Hills hospitals are treating 103 people, including 15 in ICU and 11 on ventilators.
Another 127 people over 70 were included in the 1,362 positive tests Wednesday and 237 people in their 20s. Children under 19 made up 217 new infections.
Pennington County added 194 new cases, bringing the county's total to 6,175 with a record 1,826 active infections.
Lawrence County's outbreak continued with 62 positive tests and Oglala-Lakota County added 32. Meade County reported 27 positive tests and Butte County had 21 new infections. Fall River County had 10 new infections and there were nine positive tests in Custer County.
A day after the Sioux Falls City Council voted down a mask mandate, Minnehaha County reported 307 new cases of COVID-19. There are 4,266 active cases in Minnehaha County. Lincoln County had 110 new infections and there were 57 positive tests in Davison County. Beadle County had 44 new infections and Hughes County had 35. Brown County reported 31 cases and Clay County had 29. There were 28 positive tests in Codington and Dewey counties and 27 in Brookings and Lake counties.
Yankton County reported 18 new infections and there were 15 cases added in Gregory County. There were 14 positive tests in Turner County and 13 in Brule and Charles Mix counties. Hutchinson and Roberts counties had 12 new cases and Grant and Union counties added 11. There were 10 positive tests in Douglas, McCook, Spink, Todd and Tripp counties and eight in Corson and Hamlin counties.
Lyman County reported seven new cases and there were six in Buffalo, Day, Kingsbury, Sanborn and Stanley counties. Five new infections were reported in Aurora and Edmunds counties and four in Bon Homme, Faulk, Walworth, Hyde, Jerauld, Marshall and Potter counties. Three new cases were reported in Clark, Hand, Hanson and Moody counties and two in Bennett, Deuel and Ziebach counties. One new case was found in Haakon, Jackson, Jones, Mellette, Miner and Sully counties.
