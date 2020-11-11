State reports 27 new COVID-19 deaths, including eight from the Black Hills

Eight Black Hills residents were among the 27 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday by the South Dakota Department of Health.

There have been 142 deaths reported in November and 567 since the pandemic began. Four Pennington County residents' deaths brought the county's total to 56. Butte County had three reported deaths Wednesday and Fall River County had one.

The deaths included 10 women and 17 men. Seventeen of them were over 80, seven were in their 70s, two were in their 60s and one was in their 50s. Codington County also reported four deaths and Brookings County had three. There were two deaths reported by Faulk, Lincoln and Spink counties and one in Davison, Haakon, Kingsbury, Miner, Minnehaha and Roberts counties.

The state reported 1,362 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state total to 58,696 with a record 17,461 of them still active. There are 543 people still being treated in hospitals across the state — down 64 from Tuesday's report. There are 92 people in intensive care units and 50 people using ventilators. Black Hills hospitals are treating 103 people, including 15 in ICU and 11 on ventilators.

Another 127 people over 70 were included in the 1,362 positive tests Wednesday and 237 people in their 20s. Children under 19 made up 217 new infections.