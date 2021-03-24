State reports 276 new COVID-19 cases and 36th death in March

A Beadle County man in his 70s became the 36th COVID-19 death reported in March as the state is headed to the lowest number of deaths since 37 in July of 2020.

The South Dakota Department of Health has reported 1,924 deaths since last March due to COVID-19 illnesses.

In addition to the one death reported Wednesday, the state added 276 new cases on 952 people tested. That brought the total number of positive tests to 116,370 with 2,350 of those cases still considered active - up 110 from Tuesday's report. That is the highest number of active cases in the state since the first week of February.

The number of people hospitalized across the state increased by two to 72. There are 17 people in intensive care units and four on ventilators. Six patients are being treated by Black Hills region hospitals with one in ICU.

Pennington County reported 23 new infections Wednesday and an increase in active cases from 144 to 157. Lawrence County added three new cases and there was one positive test in Butte and Custer counties.

Seventy-two of the 276 new infections were in children under 19 and 44 more were people in their 20s. Only five people over 70 tested positive for Wednesday's report.