State reports 278 new COVID-19 cases on 1,034 tests for a positivity rate of 27%

Active coronavirus cases eased away from record levels Tuesday as the state only received results from 1,034 new tests. Those tests resulted in 278 new infections for a 27% positivity rate. South Dakota is one of three states in the nation with a positivity rate over 20%.
There have been a total of 24,876 positive COVID-19 tests in South Dakota with 4,179 of those still considered active infections.
No new deaths were reported but 28 new patients were admitted to hospitals across the state. Nineteen people left inpatient care, leaving a record 250 people being treated in hospitals across South Dakota. Monument Health is treating 50 of those patients as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, an increase of seven since Monday.
Pennington County added 44 positive tests Tuesday on 132 tests for a positivity rate of 33%. The county has had 2,667 positive tests with 443 active cases.
Lawrence County added 12 new cases and Meade County added six. Butte County reported four new infections and Custer County had two. Oglala-Lakota and Fall River counties each added one new case.
Minnehaha County reported 55 positive tests Tuesday. Lincoln County had 18 and Brown County added 17. Codington County had 13 new cases and Todd County reported 11 new infections. Beadle and Charles Mix counties each reported eight new cases and Spink County reported six. McCook and Brule counties each had five positive tests and there were four each in Aurora, Dewey, Hughes, Hutchinson, Union and Yankton counties.
Brookings, Clay and Grant counties each reported three positive tests and Lyman, Potter and Tripp counties added two each. There was one new case each in Bon Homme, Corson, Faulk, Hamlin, Hand, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lake, Moody, Roberts, Stanley, Sully, Turner and Ziebach counties.
Of the 278 new cases, people over 70 made up 31 of the new infections. There were 35 cases in patients in their 20s and 25 in children from 10-19. Children under 10 were responsible for 18 positive tests.
