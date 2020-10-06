State reports 278 new COVID cases on 1,034 tests for a positivity rate of 27 percent

Active coronavirus cases eased away from record levels Tuesday as the state only received results from 1,034 new tests. Those tests resulted in 278 new infections for a 27% positivity rate. South Dakota is one of three states in the nation with a positivity rate over 20%.

There have been a total of 24,876 positive COVID-19 tests in South Dakota with 4,179 of those still considered active infections.

No new deaths were reported but 28 new patients were admitted to hospitals across the state. Nineteen people left in-patient care leaving a record 250 people being treated in hospitals across South Dakota. Monument Health is treating 43 of those patients as of 11:15 a.m. Monday.

Pennington County added 44 positive tests Tuesday on 132 tests for a positivity rate of 33%. The county has had 2,667 positive tests with 443 active cases.

Lawrence County added 12 new cases and Meade County added six. Butte County reported four new infections and Custer County had two. Oglala-Lakota and Fall River counties each added one new case.