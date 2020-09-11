State reports 283 new cases, active infections climb

After several days in decline, the number of active COVID-19 infections increased on Friday's South Dakota Department of Health report.
The state reported 283 new cases on 1,713 tests - 16.5% positive - bringing the total number of cases in the state to 16,117. There are 2,515 active cases according to Friday's report - up 59 from Thursday. No new deaths were reported, but the number of people hospitalized across the state increased by 15 to 98. That is up 30 from Tuesday's report. Six of the people being treated in hospitals are in their 20 and one is between 10-19.
Ten of the new cases Friday were in children under 10. There were 45 new infections in children between 10 and 19. People in their 20s made up 63 of the new positive tests.
Minnehaha County reported 83 new infections.
Pennington County was second with 30 new cases on 147 tests Friday. Active cases in the county grew slightly to 329. Meade and Custer counties had seven new infections each. Meade County has 87 active infections and Custer has 55. Fall River County added three new infections and reports 23 active infections. Butte County had two new infections with 18 of those still listed as active. Lawrence County added one new positive test with 68 active cases there. After reporting no new cases Friday, Oglala-Lakota County is down to 25 active infections.
Codington and Brown county each added 18 new infections Friday and Lincoln County reported 16. Yankton County added 12 and Brookings County reported 11 new infections. Clay County had seven new cases Friday and Bennett, Spink and Turner counties all reported five. Union and Moody counties each reported four new infections and Douglas, Grant, Hamlin, Todd and Walworth counties each added three. There were two new infections in Edmunds, Gregory, Haakon, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake and McPherson counties and one in Beadle, Bon Homme, Campbell, Clark, Corson, Day, Deuel, Dewey, Hand, Hughes, Jerauld, McCook, Potter, Roberts, Sanborn and Tripp counties.
According to reporting by Danielle Ferguson of the Argus-Leader, seven female inmates at the Pierre Community Work Center had tested positive for the virus, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections.
The first positive case among female inmates was reported Sept. 3, and two positive cases were reported on Sept. 4.
The positive cases are in isolation, said Department of Corrections spokesperson Michael Winder.
South Dakota’s public universities have the following active case counts Wednesday morning:
- South Dakota Mines: 17 students, 2 staff, 97 quarantined.
- Black Hills State University: 8 students - down 1, 2 staff, 28 quarantined - up 3 from Thursday.
- University of South Dakota: 46 students - down 31 from Thursday, 4 staff, 321 quarantined - down 47.
- South Dakota State University: 30 students - unchanged, 4 staff, 198 quarantined - up four.
- Dakota State University: 3 students, 36 quarantined - up seven.
- Northern State University: 42 students - unchanged from Wednesday, 4 staff, 140 quarantined.
