State reports 283 new cases, active infections climb

After several days in decline, the number of active COVID-19 infections increased on Friday's South Dakota Department of Health report.

The state reported 283 new cases on 1,713 tests - 16.5% positive - bringing the total number of cases in the state to 16,117. There are 2,515 active cases according to Friday's report - up 59 from Thursday. No new deaths were reported, but the number of people hospitalized across the state increased by 15 to 98. That is up 30 from Tuesday's report. Six of the people being treated in hospitals are in their 20 and one is between 10-19.

Ten of the new cases Friday were in children under 10. There were 45 new infections in children between 10 and 19. People in their 20s made up 63 of the new positive tests.

Minnehaha County reported 83 new infections.