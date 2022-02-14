State reports 283 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths

With only 283 new COVID-19 infections reported Monday, South Dakota continues to move away from the peak of the latest surge of the pandemic.

The low number of new cases allowed active cases to fall by 1,367 in data from Thursday at noon through Friday. There are now 13,248 active infections in the state.

The Department of Health reported 12 additional deaths Monday, including six men and six women. Two were in their 40s, five in their 60s and five were over 70. Two deaths were reported in Minnehaha and Brookings counties and one in Fall River, Oglala-Lakota, Brown, Jerauld, Lincoln, Mellette, Todd and Tripp counties.

The number of people hospitalized across the state decreased by 35 to 259 on Monday. There are 52 people in intensive care units. Of the 259 patients, 59 are in Black Hills region hospitals.

Pennington County still leads the state in active cases with 2,329 despite a decrease of almost 300 Monday. There were 43 new infections reported in the county on Monday. Minnehaha County added 46 positive tests, but active cases declined by 246 to a total of 2,060.

Meade County reported 14 new infections and there were 13 in Lawrence County. Fall River and Oglala-Lakota counties each added five new cases and there were two in Butte and Custer counties.

Brookings, Brown and Roberts counties each reported 11 positive tests and there were 10 in Codington, Lincoln and Todd counties.