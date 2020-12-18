State reports 29 more COVID deaths, including four in Pennington County

Four deaths from Pennington County were included in Friday's Department of Health daily report that featured 29 deaths in the state.
Friday's numbers increased December's death toll to 383 and the state total to 1,329. Pennington County has had 123 deaths with 46 in December alone.
The deaths reported Friday included 15 men and 13 women with one person in their 40s, two in their 50s, three in their 60s, six in their 70s and 16 over 80.
In addition to the four from Pennington County, there were three deaths reported in Yankton County and two in Bennett, Brown, Day, Hamlin, Minnehaha and Perkins counties. Bon Homme, Dewey, Grant, Lake, Lincoln, Mellette, Spink, Union and Walworth counties each reported one death Friday.
The number of new cases grew by 575 on 1,650 people tested. The state's total is now 93,722 with 8,773 still considered active - up 17 from Thursday's report. There are 387 people being treated in hospitals across the state with 73 in intensive care units and 41 using ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating 77 people with 13 in ICU and seven on ventilators.
Pennington County reported 84 new infections on 236 tests. That brings the county's total to 10,379 with 1,135 of those still active.
Lawrence County added 19 new cases and there were nine in Meade County and seven in Butte County. Fall River County reported six new cases, Oglala-Lakota County had five and there were two new infections in Custer County.
Minnehaha County reported 141 positive tests and there were 67 in Lincoln County. Yankton County had 22 new cases and there were 19 in Brown County. Eleven new infections were reported in Clay and Union counties and there were 10 in Roberts and Turner counties.
Brookings and Codington counties each added nine new cases and there were eight in Charles Mix, Dewey, Grant, Hughes, Spink and Todd counties. Beadle, Davison and Lake counties each had six new infections and there were five in Douglas and Kingsbury counties. Haakon, Hutchinson, Moody and Perkins counties reported four positive tests and there were three in Bon Homme, Day, Hamlin, Jerauld, Marshall and Walworth counties. Bennett, Brule, Deuel, Edmunds, Gregory, Hanson, Lyman and McCook counties each added two new cases and Aurora, Buffalo, Corson, Faulk, Hand, Jackson, McPherson and Stanley each had one.
Children under 19 were responsible for 132 new infections and 72 people in their 20s tested positive. There were 64 positive tests for people over 70 in Friday's report.
