State reports 29 new cases, death of Pennington County man

Tuesday's COVID-19 report from the South Dakota Department of Health included the death of a Pennington County man who was over 80 years old. The county has had 202 deaths since the pandemic began and the state's death toll is now 2,023.

There were 29 new infections reported Tuesday, however, active cases continued to drop to 229 - a decrease of 13 from Monday's report. Active cases have decreased every day since April 12.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hospitalizations increased by three for the second straight day to 43. There are six people in intensive care units across the state and six on ventilators. Black Hills hospitals are treating five patients with three in ICU and two on ventilators.

Seven of the 29 new infections were in children under 19 and two were people in their 20s. Two people over 70 tested positive.

Pennington County led the state with 10 positive tests and active cases here rose slightly to 44. Butte and Meade counties reported two new infections and there was one in Lawrence and Custer counties.

Minnehaha County reported nine new infections and there was one in Beadle, Brown, Hanson and Lyman counties.