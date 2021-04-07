State reports 295 new COVID-19 infections as active cases again exceed 2,500

Active cases climbed back above 2,500 in South Dakota when the Department of Health reported 295 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday. Currently, 2,511 of the 118,975 total cases in the state are considered active.

There are 94 people hospitalized across the state but no new deaths have been reported since April 1. There are 17 patients in intensive care units and nine on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are six patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses with one in an ICU.

Minnehaha County reported 107 new infections and Lincoln County had 33.

Pennington County recorded 22 positive tests. There are 127 active cases in the county. Custer County recorded six new infections and Meade and Lawrence counties each added three new cases. Butte and Oglala-Lakota counties each reported one positive test.

Brookings County added 14 new infections and there were 13 in Brown County. Codington and Lake counties each had 11 new cases and there were 10 in Hutchinson County. Yankton County recorded nine positive tests and there were seven in Kingsbury County. Hughes and Union counties each reported five new infections and there were four in Grant County. Beadle, Davison, Hamlin and Turner counties each added three new infections and there were two in Charles Mix, Clay, Day, Dewey, Edmunds and Roberts counties.