State reports 298 new COVID-19 infections, including 73 in Pennington County

Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase in South Dakota. The Department of Health reported 298 new infections Thursday, with 2,131 active cases — an increase of 192 from Wednesday's report.
Twenty more people are hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 illnesses. There are 125 people in the hospital now with 39 in ICU and 20 on ventilators. In The Black Hills, hospitals are treating 44 patients with 14 in ICU and eight on ventilators.
One additional death was reported. The death of a man in his 40s from Oglala-Lakota County increased the death toll for the pandemic to 2,057 in the state.
Vaccinations continue to be the best tool for fighting the virus. With almost 365,000 people having received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, only 968 (0.26%) have had a breakthrough infection. That means 99.74% of the vaccinated population has avoided illness. Only 83 of the 968 have been hospitalized and 15 died.
Fifty-one of the 298 new cases were children under 19. Fifty more were in their 20s. Twenty-three people over 70 tested positive for Thursday's report.
Pennington County continues to lead the state in new infections. There were 73 positive tests in the county Thursday. After starting the month of August with 87 active cases, there are now 462 in the county — an increase of 56 from Wednesday's report. Meade County added 26 new infections, increasing its active cases to 153 and Lawrence County has 120 active infections after reporting 15 new cases Thursday. Custer County reported eight new infections, Butte County had five, Oglala-Lakota County had four and Fall River County reported three new infections.
Minnehaha County recorded 44 positive tests Thursday and Charles Mix County reported 36. There were 15 new cases in Lincoln County and 14 in Corson County. Brookings County reported 10 positive tests and Beadle and Codington counties each added four. Dewey, Haakon, Lake and Yankton counties reported three new cases each and Brown, Davison, Hughes, Kingsbury, Moody, Roberts and Union counties each added two. Sixteen other counties had one positive test Thursday.