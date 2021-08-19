State reports 298 new COVID-19 infections, including 73 in Pennington County

Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase in South Dakota. The Department of Health reported 298 new infections Thursday, with 2,131 active cases — an increase of 192 from Wednesday's report.

Twenty more people are hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 illnesses. There are 125 people in the hospital now with 39 in ICU and 20 on ventilators. In The Black Hills, hospitals are treating 44 patients with 14 in ICU and eight on ventilators.

One additional death was reported. The death of a man in his 40s from Oglala-Lakota County increased the death toll for the pandemic to 2,057 in the state.

Vaccinations continue to be the best tool for fighting the virus. With almost 365,000 people having received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, only 968 (0.26%) have had a breakthrough infection. That means 99.74% of the vaccinated population has avoided illness. Only 83 of the 968 have been hospitalized and 15 died.

Fifty-one of the 298 new cases were children under 19. Fifty more were in their 20s. Twenty-three people over 70 tested positive for Thursday's report.