State reports 3,047 new COVID-19 infections over holiday weekend

The South Dakota Department of Health reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 infections from data that was received since Thursday.

The report that spanned all holiday weekend reporting included 3,047 new cases and four additional deaths from COVID-19. The deaths included three women and one man. One was in their 50s, one in their 60s and two were over 80. Deaths were reported in Fall River, Davison, Hutchinson and Lincoln counties.

There have been 2,498 deaths in South Dakota since the pandemic began.

The large number of new cases raised active infections by 1,975 since Monday's report. The 10,753 active cases is the highest total since Dec. 16, 2020.

There are 261 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state - an increase of 23 since Monday's report. Seventy-two people are in intensive care units and 55 are using ventilators to assist breathing. In the Black Hills region, there are 41 patients in hospitals with nine in ICU and 12 on ventilators.

Children under 19 accounted for 530 new infections and 672 were people in their 20s. There were 213 people over 70 who tested positive over the weekend.

Minnehaha County led the state with 1,016 new infections driving active cases there up to 3,289 - an increase of 772. Pennington County followed with 372 new infections and an increase of 274 active infections to a total of 1,224 - the highest level in the county since October 14, 2021. Lincoln County added 273 new infections and active infections there increased by 200 to 926.

Oglala-Lakota County reported 60 new infections and there were 56 in Meade County and 55 in Lawrence County. Custer County added 24 new cases and there were 15 in Fall River County and 12 in Butte County.

Codington County recorded 93 positive tests and there were 86 in Brookings County. Yankton County reported 81 new infections and there were 78 in Brown County. Beadle County reported 65 new cases and there were 60 in Todd County. There were 51 new infections in Davison County and 46 in Clay County.

Forty-one new infections were recorded in Turner County and there were 35 in Union County. Hughes and Roberts counties each recorded 33 positive tests and there were 29 in Lake County.

Bon Homme and Grant counties each added 27 new cases and there were 26 in Moody County. Hutchinson County reported 25 new infections and there were 24 in Tripp County.

Lyman and McCook counties each reported 19 new cases and there were 18 in Buffalo County. Bennett and Day counties each reported 17 new infections and there were 16 in Mellette County. Hamlin and Spink counties each added 15 new cases and there were 14 in Brule and Gregory counties.

Walworth County recorded 13 new infections and there were 12 in Clark and Edmonds counties. Hanson County added 11 positive tests and there were 10 in Kingsbury County.