State reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths, including 11 in the Black Hills

She said making testing available is a key factor in controlling the spread of the disease in the state. She also announced a new program for people who live with someone who tested positive recently. An at-home saliva test will be sent to people who live with a person who tests positive to make sure those in close contact aren't unknowingly spreading the disease to others.

There were 39 new cases reported Wednesday in Meade County and 35 each in Lawrence and Oglala-Lakota counties. Custer County added 15 positive tests, Butte County had 12 and Fall River County reported six.

Minnehaha County led the state with 299 new infections and Lincoln County added 88. Davison County had 62 and there were 49 in Beadle County. Brown County added 47 new cases and Brookings had 34. There were 30 in Hughes County and 29 in Codington County. Hamlin County reported 27 positive tests and Yankton County had 25. Todd County added 22 cases, Charles Mix County had 20 and there were 19 each in Roberts and Union counties.