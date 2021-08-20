State reports 304 new COVID-19 infections to push South Dakota's total to 2,332 active cases

The number of active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota has doubled in the past nine days. On Aug. 11, there were 1,149 active infections in the state. One month ago, there were only 290. Friday's report from the Department of Health showed 2,332 active cases in the state.

There were 304 positive tests reported Friday. The number of hospitalizations remained the same with 14 new patients hospitalized and 14 released. The number of people in ICU dropped from 39 to 37 across the state and the number of people on ventilators decreased from 20 to 14.

In the Black Hills region, the number of people in hospitals increased from 44 to 47. There are 13 people in ICU and five on ventilators. No deaths were reported Friday.

Children under 19 made up 36 of the new infections Friday. People in their 20s accounted for 56 more. Twenty-one people over 70 tested positive for Friday's report.

Pennington County continues to lead the state in new infections with 73. There are now 519 active cases in the county - more than twice as many as there were to start the week. A month ago, there were only 65 active cases in Pennington County. Meade County reported 28 new cases and active cases increased by 26 to 179. Lawrence County recorded 10 positive tests and active cases increased by six to 126.