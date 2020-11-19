State reports 31 new COVID-19 deaths as number climbs to 280 in November, 705 overall

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 31 more COVID-19 deaths Thursday. That brought the total for November to 280 and the overall total to 705.
Only 15 states have had more deaths per thousand residents than South Dakota. Thursday's report also moved the state above the national average for the first time. More than two-thirds of the total deaths during the pandemic have been reported since October 1. There were 202 deaths in October and November is on pace to more than double that total.
The 31 deaths reported Thursday included 16 men and 15 women. There were three deaths reported among people in their 50s, six in their 60s, seven in their 70s and 15 were over 80. Six of the deaths were reported in Minnehaha County, four in Hughes County, three in Codington County, two each in Beadle, Bon Homme, Brown, Faulk, Gregory and Roberts counties and one in Clay, Lincoln, McCook, Meade, Sully and Ziebach counties.
There are still 578 people being treated in hospitals across the state. Ninety-seven are in intensive care units and 51 are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 115 people are in hospitals with 13 in ICU and nine on ventilators.
The number of active cases dropped 7% to 17,884 Thursday. The state reported 1,071 new cases on 6,292 total tests (17% positive) and 2,296 people tested (46% positive). There have been 69,742 total cases in South Dakota since the pandemic began.
Pennington County reported 84 new cases to bring its total to 7,469 with 1,978 of those still considered active - down 170 from Wednesday's report. Lawrence County reported 32 new cases and Oglala-Lakota County added 24. There were 12 new infections in Meade County, 11 in Custer County, six in Fall River County and five in Butte County.
Minnehaha County reported 262 positive tests Thursday and there were 86 in Lincoln County. Brown County added 48 new infections and Beadle County reported 42. There were 35 in Todd County and 31 positive tests in Brookings and Davison counties.
Codington County reported 29 cases and there were 27 in Yankton County. Bon Homme County had 20 positive tests and there were 18 in both Charles Mix and Union counties. Kingsbury County added 16 new cases and McCook County reported 13. There were 12 positive tests in Spink and Walworth counties, 11 in Hamlin and Lake counties and 10 in Grant and Perkins counties.
Clark County added nine positive tests and eight new infections were reported in Bennett, Clay, Lyman, Moody and Roberts counties. Stanley County reported seven new cases and there were six in Buffalo, Sanborn and Turner counties. Aurora, Corson, Day, Jerauld, McPherson and Mellette counties reported five positive tests and there were four in Brule and Gregory counties. Douglas and Hanson counties each had three positive tests and there were two in Deuel, Haakon, Hand, Marshall, Miner, Potter and Tripp counties. One new case was reported in Dewey, Hyde, Jones and Sully counties.
Of the 1,071 new cases, 179 were in children under 19 and 165 were from people in their 20s. People over 70 made up 123 new infections Thursday.
