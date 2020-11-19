State reports 31 new COVID-19 deaths as number climbs to 280 in November, 705 overall

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 31 more COVID-19 deaths Thursday. That brought the total for November to 280 and the overall total to 705.

Only 15 states have had more deaths per thousand residents than South Dakota. Thursday's report also moved the state above the national average for the first time. More than two-thirds of the total deaths during the pandemic have been reported since October 1. There were 202 deaths in October and November is on pace to more than double that total.

The 31 deaths reported Thursday included 16 men and 15 women. There were three deaths reported among people in their 50s, six in their 60s, seven in their 70s and 15 were over 80. Six of the deaths were reported in Minnehaha County, four in Hughes County, three in Codington County, two each in Beadle, Bon Homme, Brown, Faulk, Gregory and Roberts counties and one in Clay, Lincoln, McCook, Meade, Sully and Ziebach counties.

There are still 578 people being treated in hospitals across the state. Ninety-seven are in intensive care units and 51 are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 115 people are in hospitals with 13 in ICU and nine on ventilators.

