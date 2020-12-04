State reports 31 new COVID-19 deaths to raise December's total to 118

Another 31 COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday to bring December's total to 118 and the overall death toll for South Dakota to 1,064.

There were 202 deaths from COVID-19 illnesses in October and 541 in November.

Sixteen women and 15 men were among the deaths reported Friday. Three deaths were reported for people in their 30s and two were in their 50s. Two people in their 60s were among the deaths reported Friday, as were four in their 70s and 20 who were over 80.

There was one death each in Pennington, Oglala-Lakota, Lawrence, Charles Mix, Edmunds, Gregory, Spink, Turner and Yankton counties and two deaths each reported in Codington, Dewey, Grant, Hughes and Lincoln counties. Brown and Tripp counties each reported three deaths and there were seven in Minnehaha County.

The number of people treated in hospitals across the state dropped by 22 to 516 Friday. There are 111 people in intensive care units and 64 are on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 95 patients are being treated with 17 in ICU and 11 on ventilators.

Active infections grew by 451 to 15,925 Friday after the Department of Health reported 1,050 new cases on 1,815 people tested. The total number of positive tests in the state is now 84,398.

