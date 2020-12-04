State reports 31 new COVID deaths to raise December's total to 118

Another 31 COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday to bring December's total to 118 and the overall death toll for South Dakota to 1,064.
There were 202 deaths from COVID-19 illnesses in October and 541 in November.
Sixteen women and 15 men were among the deaths reported Friday. Three deaths were reported for people in their 30s and two were in their 50s. Two people in their 60s were among the death reports Friday, as were four in their 70s and 20 who were over 80.
There was one death in Pennington, Oglala-Lakota, Lawrence, Charles Mix, Edmunds, Gregory, Spink, Turner and Yankton counties and two deaths were reported in Codington, Dewey, Grant, Hughes and Lincoln counties. Brown and Tripp counties each reported three deaths and there were seven in Minnehaha County.
The number of people treated in hospitals across the state dropped by 22 to 516 Friday. There are 111 people in intensive care units and 64 are on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 95 patients are being treated with 17 in ICU and 11 on ventilators.
Active infections grew by 451 to 15,925 Friday after the Department of Health reported 1,050 new cases on 1,815 people tested. The total number of positive tests in the state is now 84,398.
Pennington County had 117 new infections on 211 tests. The county has had 9,153 total cases and 1,839 of those infections are still active - up 49 from Thursday.
Lawrence County added 25 new infections and Meade County had 21. Oglala-Lakota County had eight new infections, Custer County had seven, Butte County had six and Fall River County added five.
Minnehaha County reported 196 positive tests and Yankton County added 140. Dewey County added 60 new infections and Lincoln County had 55. There were 48 positive tests in Codington County and 44 in Brown County. Thirty-one new cases were added in Brookings County and Clay County reported 22.
There were 14 new cases in Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Grant and Union counties and 13 in Roberts County. Hughes County had 12 new infections, Spink County had 11 and Todd and Walworth counties each had 10.
Beadle County reported nine positive tests and Lake and Ziebach counties added eight. Corson, Hamlin and Marshall counties each reported seven infections and Day and Turner had six. Moody County reported five new cases and there were four in Aurora, Bennett, Clark, Douglas, Gregory, Hanson, Hutchinson, Perkins and Tripp.
Brule, Deuel, Edmunds, Haakon, Kingsbury, Lyman and Potter counties each had three new cases and Faulk and Mellette counties had two. There was one positive test in Hand, Harding, Hyde, Jerauld, McCook, McPherson, Miner, Sanborn, Stanley and Sully counties.
Children under 19 were responsible for 166 new cases and 176 people in their 20s tested positive. There were 106 positive tests among people over 70.
