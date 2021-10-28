State reports 313 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths

Three more COVID-19 deaths bring October's total to 92 and the overall death toll for South Dakota to 2,234. The deaths were included in Thursday's report from the state Department of Health.

Beadle County reported two deaths and Pennington County had one. The deaths included one woman and two men. All were over 80-years-old.

After a one-day increase, active COVID-19 infections dropped back to the levels last seen on Sept. 1. There are 5,393 active cases after recoveries outpaced new infections by 71. There were 313 new cases Thursday, with 74 of those coming from Pennington County. There are 1,111 active cases in the county. Minnehaha County has 951 active infections after reporting 48 new cases Thursday.

Lawrence County reported 14 new infections and Meade County had 11. There were nine new infections in Custer County, seven in Butte County and six in Fall River County.

Lincoln County reported 21 new infections and there were 17 in Brown County. Codington County recorded 13 positive tests and there were 12 in Hughes County. Union County reported nine new infections and Lyman County had seven. Davison County had five new cases and there were four in Beadle, Brookings, Day and Todd counties. Grant, Marshall and Yankton counties each reported three new cases, 11 counties reported two and 12 reported one.

Seventy-six of the 313 new infections were in patients under 19 and 36 people over 70 tested positive.