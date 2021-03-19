State reports 316 new COVID-19 cases; number of infected at highest level since February

Active COVID-19 cases climbed to the highest level since Feb. 9 as the South Dakota Department of Health reported 316 new infections on 815 people tested Friday.

The new cases brought the state's total to 115,518 with 2,240 of those still considered active - an increase of 76 since Thursday. The number of people hospitalized in the state decreased by three to 65. There are 15 in intensive care units and four on ventilators. The Black Hills region hospitals are treating six people with one in ICU.

No new deaths were reported Friday.

Minnehaha County had 85 positive tests and Lincoln County added 21. There were 40 new infections in Pennington County to bring the county's total to 13,148 with 165 of those still considered active. Lawrence County reported 32 positive tests and there were 15 in Meade County. Butte County recorded 12 new infections and there were three in Custer County. Oglala-Lakota County had two new cases and there was one in Fall River County.