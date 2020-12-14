State reports 317 new COVID cases on 691 tests

The lowest number of tests reported led to the lowest number of new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota in months. There were 317 new infections on 691 people tested. The total number of cases in the state grew to 91,354 with 12,622 of those still considered active - down 124 from Sunday's report.
No deaths are typically reported on Mondays due to clerical issues on how deaths are reported to the Department of Health.
There are 441 people in hospitals across the state, an increase of five from Sunday. Eighty-three people are being treated in intensive care units and 50 are on ventilators. Hospitals in the Black Hills region are treating 94 patients with 15 in ICU and nine on ventilators.
Pennington County reported 56 new infections on 110 test results. The county has seen 10,062 cases since March with 1,567 of those infections still considered active.
Lawrence County had 10 positive tests and there were nine in Meade County. Butte County reported three new cases, Oglala-Lakota County reported two and there was one in Custer and Fall River counties.
Support Local Journalism
Minnehaha County added 76 new cases today with 24 in Lincoln County. Brown County had 22 new cases and there were 10 in Jackson and Yankton counties.
Brookings and Codington counties each had nine positive tests and there were seven in Perkins and Todd counties. There were five new cases in Davison, Day, Hughes, Lake, Union and Walworth counties and four in Roberts County. Three positive tests were reported in Charles Mix and Spink counties and two in Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Grant, Haakon, Hanson, Kingsbury, Mellette and Moody counties. One new case was reported in Beadle, Bon Homme, Brule, Campbell, Clark, Faulk, Hamlin, Hand, Hutchinson, Miner, Stanley, Sully, Turner and Ziebach counties.
Sixty new cases were reported in children under 19 and 43 in people in their 20s. People over 70 were responsible for 40 new infections.
There were 580 new cases in South Dakota's K-12 schools in the past week. In the state’s schools, there have been 8,686 COVID-19 cases among 6,439 students and 2,247 staff. Of all the cases, 7,984 have recovered and 702 are still active.
On Dec. 9, Rapid City Area Schools reported 816 total cases in the district, including 90 active cases among students and 32 active cases among staff. There were 435 students and 53 staff in quarantine.
As of Dec. 11, the Douglas School District reported six active cases among students and three in staff members, with 80 students and three staff in quarantine. As of Friday, Meade School District reported 13 active cases among students and two among staff. Spearfish Schools have 14 active cases as of Dec. 11.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.