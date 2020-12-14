State reports 317 new COVID cases on 691 tests

The lowest number of tests reported led to the lowest number of new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota in months. There were 317 new infections on 691 people tested. The total number of cases in the state grew to 91,354 with 12,622 of those still considered active - down 124 from Sunday's report.

No deaths are typically reported on Mondays due to clerical issues on how deaths are reported to the Department of Health.

There are 441 people in hospitals across the state, an increase of five from Sunday. Eighty-three people are being treated in intensive care units and 50 are on ventilators. Hospitals in the Black Hills region are treating 94 patients with 15 in ICU and nine on ventilators.

Pennington County reported 56 new infections on 110 test results. The county has seen 10,062 cases since March with 1,567 of those infections still considered active.

Lawrence County had 10 positive tests and there were nine in Meade County. Butte County reported three new cases, Oglala-Lakota County reported two and there was one in Custer and Fall River counties.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Minnehaha County added 76 new cases today with 24 in Lincoln County. Brown County had 22 new cases and there were 10 in Jackson and Yankton counties.