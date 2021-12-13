State reports 335 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths

The COVID-19 trends in South Dakota sent mixed signals Monday. The report from the Department of Health with data from Thursday through Friday included 335 new infections and active cases dropped by 109 to 7,583.

Despite the drop in active cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to the pandemic continued to rise. There are 12 more people hospitalized in South Dakota due to COVID-19 illnesses. Eighty patients are in intensive care units and 46 are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 52 patients in hospitals with 20 in ICU and 16 on ventilators.

Nine more deaths were reported Monday. Two deaths were reported in Meade and Minnehaha counties. and there was one in Pennington, Oglala-Lakota, Bon Homme, Douglas and Hughes counties. Three were women and six were men. Two deaths were patients in their 50s, three were in their 60s and four were over 70. The state has reported 73 deaths in December.

Active cases in Pennington County dropped by 24 to 848, according to Monday's report. There were 34 new infections here. Meade County reported 15 new infections and there were 13 in Lawrence County. Fall River County added four new cases and there were two in Custer County.

Minnehaha County led the state with 85 positive tests, but active cases their still declined by 12 to 1,822. Lincoln County reported 20 new infections and there were 15 in Codington County. Brown and Davison counties each reported 13 new cases and there were 11 in Todd County. Union County reported 10 new infections and there were nine in Brookings, Hughes and Yankton counties. Beadle and Lake counties each reported eight new infections and there were seven in Hutchinson County.

Of the 335 new infections, 63 were among children under 19 and 25 people over 70 tested positive.