State reports 337 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths

Active cases are rising slightly in Pennington County, but they continue to drop across the state. Pennington County reported 76 new cases Friday and active cases increased by three to 1,183. Minnehaha County reported 55 new infections but active cases there have dropped to 1,056. Overall, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 337 new cases with 5,663 considered active.

Hospitalizations increased by one to 203 with 57 in ICU and 34 on ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals are treating 61 patients with 17 in ICU and 14 on ventilators. Of the 337 new infections reported Friday, 90 were children under 19 and 24 were over 70. Of the 203 people in the hospital, five are under 19 and 90 are over 70.

Four deaths were reported Friday, including one in Pennington County. Other counties reporting deaths included Minnehaha, Perkins and Union counties. There were three women and one man and two were in their 60s and two were over 80.

Butte, Lawrence and Meade counties each added eight positive tests and there were six in Custer County and three in Fall River County. Dewey County recorded 34 new infections and there were 19 in Ziebach County. Yankton County reported 16 new cases and there were 13 in Brown County. Codington and Hughes counties each recorded nine positive tests and Lincoln County had eight. Seven new infections were reported in Todd County and there were six in Roberts County. Beadle and Union counties each reported five positive tests and there were four in Gregory County. Five counties reported three cases, five more reported two and there was one in 14 others.