State reports 337 new COVID-19 infections and six more deaths

The state Department of Health reported six COVID-19 deaths Thursday. Two of those were from Pennington County and one was from Meade County.

One death was reported in Todd, Grant and Hutchinson counties. The deaths included two women and four men. Three people who died were over 80, two were in their 70s and one was in his 60s.

There were 337 new infections reported in South Dakota, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 106,400 with 4,089 of those still considered active. Hospitals across the state are treating 185 people with 38 in intensive care units and 26 on ventilators. Black Hills hospitals are treating 31 patients with five in ICU and six using ventilators.

Pennington County recorded 24 new infections on 144 people tested. There have been 12,139 cases in the county with 476 of those still considered active. The county had had 163 deaths due to COVID-19. Meade County reported 12 positive tests and Oglala-Lakota County had five. There were four new cases in Lawrence County, three in Butte and Custer counties and two in Fall River County.