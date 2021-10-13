State reports 342 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths

As new and active COVID-19 cases decline, the South Dakota Department of Health reported five more deaths Thursday. That brings October's total to 37 and the overall death toll for the state to 2,182.

The deaths included one woman and four men. One was in his 60s and the other four were over 70. Two deaths were reported in Brown County and one each in Meade, Lawrence and Dewey counties.

Hospitalizations dropped to 201 across the state Thursday with 58 in the Black Hills region.

The state reported 342 new infections and active cases dropped by 120 to 5,963. Of the 342 new cases, 76 were children under 19 and 27 were over 70.

Pennington County led the state with 70 positive tests, but active cases still dropped by six to 1,247. Minnehaha County added 62 new infections Thursday.

Lawrence and Oglala-Lakota counties each had 11 cases and Meade County recorded 10. There were three positive tests in Fall River County and two in Butte and Custer counties.

Brown County reported 18 new infections and Codington County had 16. There were 15 new infections in Lincoln County and 12 in Yankton County. Union County reported 11 positive tests and there were 10 in Spink County.

Clay County recorded eight new cases and there were seven in Beadle and Brookings counties. Lyman County added six new infections and there were five in Hughes County. Edmunds, Grant and Harding counties recorded four new infections and there were three in five more counties. Eight counties reported two new cases and there was one in 13 others.