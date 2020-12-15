State reports 345 new COVID-19 cases on 635 tests and two more deaths

A Pennington County resident was included in the two deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday.

The other death was reported in Bennett County. There was one woman and one man who died. One was in their 60s and one was over 80. The two deaths raised the number of COVID-19 deaths to 1,261 in South Dakota.

Active COVID-19 infections dropped to the lowest level since Oct. 28 on Tuesday. The 345 new infections on 635 tests raised the total number of infections to 91,699 while active cases dropped to 11,519 - a decrease of 1,104 from Monday's report.

Active cases in Pennington County are at their lowest level since Nov. 5. The county added 31 new infections Tuesday to bring the total number of cases to 10,093 with 1,431 of them still considered active. On Nov. 18, the county had 2,148 active cases.

Oglala-Lakota County had 13 positive tests Tuesday and Meade and Fall River counties each had five. Lawrence County added four new cases and there were two in Butte and Custer counties.

Minnehaha County reported 81 new infections and Codington County had 29. There were 23 new cases in Lincoln County and 16 in Yankton County. Brown and Day counties each had 13 positive tests and there were seven in Hutchinson County.