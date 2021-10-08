State reports 352 new COVID-19 cases and one more death

The South Dakota Department of Health reported one death Friday as new and active cases continue to decline in the state.

There were 352 new infections in the state Friday, which allowed active cases to decrease by 127 to 6,589. That is almost the same number as the state had a month ago with a spike up to almost 8,000 in between. Pennington County was one of the first counties to experience the latest wave of infections.

The county has almost 500 fewer active cases than a month ago. There are 1,391 active cases here after only 62 new infections were reported Friday. The one death reported Friday was a Pennington County woman who was over 80-years-old.

Rapid City Area Schools has 126 active cases among students and 31 among staff members. An additional 33 staff members are in quarantine, as are 297 students. There were over 100 staff members either infected or quarantined recently so those numbers have receded by about one third.

Of the 352 new cases Friday, 90 were in children under 19 and 29 were people over 70.

Meade County reported 20 new infections and there were nine in Lawrence County. Butte and Custer counties each added seven new cases and there were six in Fall River and Oglala-Lakota counties.

Minnehaha County reported 98 new cases and there were 23 in Lincoln County. Brown County recorded 13 positive tests and there were eight in Grant, Union and Yankton counties. There were seven new cases in Brookings County and six in Codington County. Hughes, Hyde, Lake, Todd and Walworth counties each reported five new infections and there were four in Miner County. Aurora, Day and Hutchinson counties each had three new cases, there were two in nine counties and one in 11 others.