State reports 354 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths

As new and active COVID-19 cases continue to fall sharply in South Dakota, the effects of the high numbers of infections the past few weeks continue to be revealed in the number of people hospitalized and dying from the disease.

The state reported only 354 new infections Thursday and active cases tumbled by 1,904 to a total of 15,678 - the lowest number in more than a month. However, the number of people hospitalized across the state grew by five to 317 and 18 additional deaths were reported Thursday.

The deaths included seven women and 11 men with two in their 40s, one in their 50s, four in their 60s and 11 over 70. Minnehaha County reported three deaths and there were two in Pennington and Bennett counties. Other deaths were reported in Lawrence, Meade, Custer, Lincoln, Beadle, Bon Homme, Day, Jackson, Lake, Marshall and Spink counties.

Of the 354 new cases, 83 were children under 19. Rapid City Area Schools saw case counts remain about the same Thursday with 11 new infections and 11 recoveries.There are 52 students and 10 staff members currently infected with COVID-19. The two schools with the most cases are Rapid City Central High (10) and Stevens High (5).

Pennington County still has the most active cases in the state with 2,802 after they decreased by 378 Thursday. There were 56 new infections in the county Thursday. Minnehaha County added 62 new infections, but active cases there decreased by 345 to a total of 2,492.

Davison County reported 17 new cases and there were 16 in Oglala-Lakota County. Lawrence County reported 14 new infections and there were eight in Meade County. Butte County reported six new infections and there were five in Fall River County. Custer County added one new case.

Brookings and Hughes counties each added 14 new infections and there were 12 in Codington County. Brown County added 10 positive tests and there were seven in Lincoln County.