State reports 36 more COVID -19 deaths, including five in Pennington County

Five Pennington County residents were listed among the 36 deaths reported Wednesday by the South Dakota Department of Health.

Those 36 deaths bring December's total to 201 and the overall total to 1,147 since March. There were 202 deaths in October and 521 in November.

There were 19 women and 17 men whose deaths were reported. Five were in their 60s, seven in the 70s and 24 were over 80. In addition to the five deaths reported in Pennington County, there were five in Davison County and four in Minnehaha County. There were two deaths reported in Lawrence, Oglala-Lakota, Brown, Hamlin and Jerauld counties and one in Butte, Meade, Bon Homme, Brookings, Charles Mix, Day, Deuel, Hughes, Kingsbury, Lyman, Moody, Tripp and Turner Counties.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses in the state increased by 10 to 501. There are 102 in intensive care units and 56 using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 106 patients are receiving care in hospitals with 17 of those in ICU and 12 using ventilators.

The daily report included 985 new infections on 2,049 people tested for a positivity rate of 48%. The total number of cases in the state grew to 88,023, including 16,148 active infections - a decrease of 635 from Tuesday's report.

