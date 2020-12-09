State reports 36 more COVID -19 deaths, including five in Pennington County

Five Pennington County residents were listed among the 36 deaths reported Wednesday by the South Dakota Department of Health.
Those 36 deaths bring December's total to 201 and the overall total to 1,147 since March. There were 202 deaths in October and 521 in November.
There were 19 women and 17 men whose deaths were reported. Five were in their 60s, seven in the 70s and 24 were over 80. In addition to the five deaths reported in Pennington County, there were five in Davison County and four in Minnehaha County. There were two deaths reported in Lawrence, Oglala-Lakota, Brown, Hamlin and Jerauld counties and one in Butte, Meade, Bon Homme, Brookings, Charles Mix, Day, Deuel, Hughes, Kingsbury, Lyman, Moody, Tripp and Turner Counties.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 illnesses in the state increased by 10 to 501. There are 102 in intensive care units and 56 using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 106 patients are receiving care in hospitals with 17 of those in ICU and 12 using ventilators.
The daily report included 985 new infections on 2,049 people tested for a positivity rate of 48%. The total number of cases in the state grew to 88,023, including 16,148 active infections - a decrease of 635 from Tuesday's report.
Pennington County reported 161 new cases to bring the county's total to 9,608 with 1,842 of those still active. Meade County reported 37 positive tests and there were 30 in Lawrence County. Custer and Oglala-Lakota counties each reported 16 new cases, Butte County had 15 positive tests and there were two in Fall River County.
Minnehaha County reported 210 positive tests, Codington County had 52 and Lincoln County added 51. Brown County had 47 new infections Yankton, Hughes and Brookings counties had 26, 24 and 22 respectively.
There were 19 positive tests in Dewey County and 17 in Day County. Todd County reported 16 positive tests and there were 14 in Ziebach County. Union County added 13 new infections and there were 11 in Charles Mix, Grant and Turner counties. There were 10 new cases in Beadle, Clay and Davison counties and nine in Spink County.
Eight new infections were reported in Hutchinson and Roberts counties and seven in Jackson, Lyman and Walworth counties.
There were six new infections in Brule, Deuel, Douglas, Edmunds and Haakon counties and five in Lake County. Bon Homme, Clark, Miner and Moody counties each reported four positive tests and there were three in Bennett, Hamlin, Marshall and Mellette counties.
Two new cases were reported in Harding, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Potter and Sanborn counties and one in Aurora, Buffalo, Gregory, Hand, Hanson, McCook, Perkins, Stanley and Sully counties.
There were 154 positive tests returned for children under 19 and 159 for people in their 20s. One hundred and fifty-seven people over 70 tested positive according to Wednesday's report.
