State reports 36 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations rise

For the second straight day, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 36 COVID-19 deaths. The state has reported 209 deaths in a week and 352 in the first three weeks of November. The total number of deaths in the state during the pandemic is 777.

The deaths reported Saturday included 18 men and 18 women. Twenty-one were over 80, eight were in their 70s, five were in their 60s and two were in their 50s.

Five Pennington County residents were among the 36 reported Saturday. Custer County reported two deaths and Fall River had one.

Davison County also reported five deaths and Minnehaha County had four. There were three deaths reported in Union, Hughes and Charles Mix counties, two in Perkins and Brown counties and one in Brookings, Hamlin, Lincoln, Potter, Roberts and Ziebach counties.

With the deaths in Hamlin, Potter and Perkins counties, all but four counties in the state have recorded at least one COVID-19 fatality.

