State reports 36 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations rise

For the second straight day, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 36 COVID-19 deaths. The state has reported 209 deaths in a week and 352 in the first three weeks of November. The total number of deaths in the state during the pandemic is 777.
The deaths reported Saturday included 18 men and 18 women. Twenty-one were over 80, eight were in their 70s, five were in their 60s and two were in their 50s.
Five Pennington County residents were among the 36 reported Saturday. Custer County reported two deaths and Fall River had one.
Davison County also reported five deaths and Minnehaha County had four. There were three deaths reported in Union, Hughes and Charles Mix counties, two in Perkins and Brown counties and one in Brookings, Hamlin, Lincoln, Potter, Roberts and Ziebach counties.
With the deaths in Hamlin, Potter and Perkins counties, all but four counties in the state have recorded at least one COVID-19 fatality.
Support Local Journalism
The state reported 1,134 new cases Saturday to bring the total to 72,214 with 16,867 of those still active - down 1,540 from Friday's report. The number of people hospitalized increased by six to 580. Ninety-four of those patients are in intensive care units and 49 are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 103 patients are hospitalized with 11 in ICU and six on ventilators.
Pennington County reported 71 new infections on 230 tests. The county has had 7,679 total cases and 1,832 of those are still active. Oglala-Lakota County reported 20 new cases and there were 12 in Meade County. Lawrence County added 11 cases, Butte and Custer counties had four and there were three in Fall River County.
Minnehaha County reported 286 new infections and Lincoln County had 87. Brown County reported 71 new cases and Codington County reported 47. Charles Mix and Davison counties had 41 new infections and Beadle County had 36. Hughes County reported 30 positive tests and Hamlin and Yankton each had 24. Union County reported 21 new infections and Brookings County had 18. Grant County reported 17 new cases and there were 16 in clay and Hutchinson counties.
Perkins County had 14 positive tests and there were 13 in Bon Homme, Day and Todd counties. There were 12 new infections in Turner County and 11 in Walworth County. Ten new cases were reported in Dewey, Lyman, Roberts and Sanborn counties and there were seven in Buffalo, Corson and McPherson counties.
Bennett, Clark, Gregory, Kingsbury and Lake counties reported six new cases and there were five in Brule, Deuel, Edmunds, Marshall, McCook and Stanley counties. There were four positive tests in Aurora, Hanson, Moody and Ziebach counties and three in Douglas, Faulk, Hand, Hyde, Mellette and Butte counties. Two new infections were reported in Jackson, Jerauld, Jones, Miner, Spink and Sully counties and one in Tripp County.
Of Saturday's 1,134 new cases, 132 were in patients over 70. Children under 19 made up 184 new cases and there were 186 among people in their 20s.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.