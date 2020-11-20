State reports 36 more COVID-19 deaths, including five in Lawrence County, three in Butte County

Pennington County active cases increased above 2,000 again with 2,028 active cases after 139 positive tests were reported Friday. Pennington County has had 7,608 total cases.

Meade County added 25 positive tests, Lawrence County had 22 and Oglala-Lakota County had 21. There were 12 new infections in Custer County and four each in Butte and Fall River counties.

Minnehaha County reported 234 positive tests and Davison County had 80. There were 67 in Brown County, 63 in Hughes County and 56 in Codington County. Brookings County added 41 new infections, Yankton County had 35, and Clay County reported 31. Beadle and Todd counties reported 27 positive tests each and there were 25 in Bon Homme County. Brule County had 21 and there were 20 each in Hamlin and Roberts counties. Hutchinson and Union counties added 18 new cases each and Grant and Spink each had 17. Lyman, Tripp and Walworth counties each had 15 positive tests Friday and Charles Mix County had 13. Stanley County had 12 new cases and there were 10 in Clark County.

Gregory, Lake, Marshall and Potter counties added nine new infections each and there were eight each in Edmunds, McCook, Moody and Sanborn counties. Day County had seven new cases and there were six each in Dewey, Hanson and Turner counties. Buffalo, Corson, Deuel, Hand and McPherson counties reported five positive tests each and there were four each in Aurora, Bennett and Sully counties. Kingsbury and Mellette counties each had three new cases and there were two each in Douglas, Jones, Perkins and Ziebach counties. One new case each was reported in Campbell, Faulk, Hyde and Miner counties.