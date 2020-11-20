State reports 36 more COVID deaths, including five in Lawrence County, three in Butte County

With 36 more deaths reported by the Department of Health Friday, only 12 states and the District of Columbia now have more deaths per thousand residents than South Dakota. The deaths reported Friday bring November's total to 316. There have been 741 since the pandemic began.

Black Hills counties were hit hard Friday as Lawrence County reported five deaths and Butte County had three. Moody County reported four deaths and Bon Homme, Codington and Spink counties each had three. Davison and Minnehaha counties each reported two deaths and one was reported in Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Buffalo, Hughes, Jackson, Kingsbury, McCook, Miner, Roberts and Union counties. The deaths included 21 women and 15 men. Twenty-three of those who died were over 80, eight were in their 70s, four were in their 60s and one in their 50s.

There are 574 people hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses across South Dakota on Friday. Intensive care units are treating 107 patients and 56 are on ventilators. The Black Hills region has 103 patients with 11 in ICU and seven on ventilators. Half of all ICU rooms in the state are occupied by patients battling COVID-19.

