State reports 36 new COVID-19 infections over past three days

Even with three days of reporting from the long weekend, the South Dakota Department of Health reported only 36 new infections on Tuesday and active cases continue to decline.

The number of active infections in the state dropped by three to 151. Hospitalizations across the state decreased by five to 26 with five in intensive care units and six on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are six patients in the hospital with two in ICU and two on ventilators. No deaths were reported, leaving June's total at 13 and the overall death toll at 2,027.

Eleven of the 36 positive tests reported Tuesday were in children under 19 and 11 more were people in their 20s. Only one person over 70 tested positive.

Pennington County led the state with 12 positive tests and active cases here increased slightly to 48. Lawrence County had two new infections and there was one in Butte County.

Minnehaha County recorded eight new cases and there were three in Brown County. Two new infections were reported in Codington and Yankton counties and one in Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Edmunds, Hughes, McCook and Roberts counties.