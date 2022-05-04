State reports 373 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths for the week

The total number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continue to rise, but deaths and patients requiring hospitalization are declining in the state.

Many counties in the state reported fewer than five new infections this week, but Minnehaha County was home to more than 35% of the new cases included on Wednesday's weekly report from the Department of Health.

Minnehaha County reported 131 new infections and active cases there grew by more than 100 to a total of 230.

There were 373 new cases across the state and active cases grew by 226 to a total of 766.

Pennington County followed with 47 new infections and active cases here increased by 13 to a total of 129 in the county. Lincoln County reported 30 new infections and there were 21 in Aurora County. Brookings and Codington counties each reported 15 new infections.

Lawrence County recorded 10 positive tests and there were seven in Meade and Oglala-Lakota counties. Butte County reported three new cases and there were two in Custer County. Fall River County had no positive tests this week.

Two of the three deaths in the state were in the Black Hills. One was from Pennington County and another was recorded in Butte County. Minnehaha County reported the other death. This week's deaths included two women and one man with one in their 60s and two other over 70.

The number of people hospitalized dropped from 38 to 25 with only three of those patients requiring intensive care units. The Black Hills region has only six patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses in hospitals and only one of those is in ICU.

The cases reported this week were pretty evenly spread between age groups. The Rapid City Area School system stopped reporting cases on April 20 after numbers dropped to the low single digits.