State reports 38 more COVID deaths to push December's total to 87, overall number to 1,033

More than 1,000 South Dakota residents have died of COVID-19 illnesses since the pandemic first began to affect the state in March.
The Department of Health reported 38 deaths Thursday to raise December's total to 87 and the overall death toll to 1,033.
The deaths reported Thursday included the third person in their 20s to succumb to the disease. Another person in their 40s died, as did five in their 60s, six in their 70s and 25 people over 80.
Thursday's deaths included 19 men and 19 women. Eight deaths were reported in Hamlin County and four came from Minnehaha County. There were two deaths reported in Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Codington and Turner counties and one each in Bon Homme, Buffalo, Butte, Grant, Gregory, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake, Meade, Oglala-Lakota, Potter, Sanborn, Spink, Todd, Tripp and Yankton counties.
There are 538 people hospitalized across the state for COVID-19 illnesses. One hundred and nine of them are in intensive care units and 63 are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, only one of the 35 designated adult ICU beds is available. There are 16 ICU patients with COVID-19 illnesses and 18 with non-COVID conditions. Eleven of the COVID-19 patients are using ventilators.
The state reported 1,145 new infections Thursday on 2,157 people tested. That raised South Dakota's total to 83,348 with 15,474 of those infections still listed as active - an increase of 617 from Wednesday.
Pennington County reported 124 new cases to bring the county's total to 9,036 with 1,790 still active - up 68 from Wednesday.
Lawrence County reported 30 positive tests and Meade County added 23. Oglala-Lakota County added 14 cases and Butte County had 11. Custer County reported nine new infections and Fall River County added one.
Minnehaha County reported 226 positive tests and Dewey County added 136. Lincoln County reported 75 new infections Thursday and Yankton County added 41. There were 34 new cases in Codington County and 32 in Brookings County. Tripp County had 24 positive tests and Hughes County had 22. There were 20 new infections in Grant and Ziebach counties and 19 in Brown County.
Beadle County had 17 new cases and Hutchinson County had 14. There were 13 new cases in Davison, Roberts and Spink counties and 12 in Hamlin, Turner, Union and Walworth counties.
Eleven new infections were reported in Charles Mix County and Clay County added 10. Lake and Lyman counties added nine positive tests and there were eight in Day, Miner and Sanborn counties.
There were seven new cases in Douglas, Edmunds, Potter and Todd counties and six in Deuel, Haakon and Kingsbury counties. Five new infections were reported in Bon Homme and Jerauld counties and four in Bennett, Brule, Corson, Hanson and Marshall counties.
Three positive tests were reported in Aurora, McCook, Mellette, Perkins and Stanley counties and two in Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Faulk and Sully counties. Gregory and Moody counties each reported one new case.
There were 203 new infections among children under 19 and 187 people in their 20s tests positive. There were 123 new infections in patients over 70.
