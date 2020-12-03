State reports 38 more COVID deaths to push December's total to 87, overall number to 1,033

More than 1,000 South Dakota residents have died of COVID-19 illnesses since the pandemic first began to affect the state in March.

The Department of Health reported 38 deaths Thursday to raise December's total to 87 and the overall death toll to 1,033.

The deaths reported Thursday included the third person in their 20s to succumb to the disease. Another person in their 40s died, as did five in their 60s, six in their 70s and 25 people over 80.

Thursday's deaths included 19 men and 19 women. Eight deaths were reported in Hamlin County and four came from Minnehaha County. There were two deaths reported in Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Codington and Turner counties and one each in Bon Homme, Buffalo, Butte, Grant, Gregory, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake, Meade, Oglala-Lakota, Potter, Sanborn, Spink, Todd, Tripp and Yankton counties.

There are 538 people hospitalized across the state for COVID-19 illnesses. One hundred and nine of them are in intensive care units and 63 are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, only one of the 35 designated adult ICU beds is available. There are 16 ICU patients with COVID-19 illnesses and 18 with non-COVID conditions. Eleven of the COVID-19 patients are using ventilators.