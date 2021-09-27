State reports 383 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 383 new infections and four deaths. This data was gathered between Thursday noon and Friday noon. Data from Saturday through Monday is reported on Tuesdays.

The number of active cases in Pennington County and the state continued the slow and steady decline. Pennington County active cases fell from 1,974 to 1,859 and active cases in the state dropped from 7,704 to 7,588. Hospitalizations decreased from 190 to 184. there are 57 people in ICU and 31 on ventilators. The Black Hills region is no longer home to the most hospitalizations in the state. On Friday, there were 72 people hospitalized in the region with 21 in ICU and 15 on ventilators. Sioux Empire hospitals were treating 78 patients.

The deaths reported Monday included one woman and three men. Two were over 70 and two were in their 50s. Deaths were reported in Butte, Lawrence, Oglala-Lakota and Deuel counties.

Of the 383 new cases, 101 were children under 19. Sixty were people in their 20s and 35 people over 70 tested positive.

Pennington County reported 60 new infections and there were 12 in Meade County. Lawrence County reported six new cases and there were four in Custer County. Three positive tests were recorded in Oglala-Lakota and Fall River counties and two in Butte County.