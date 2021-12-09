State reports 384 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths

Recent COVID-19 trends are troubling. The South Dakota Department of Health reported eight more COVID-19 deaths Thursday and hospitalizations have climbed to 270 across the state.

The deaths reported Thursday brought December's total to 58 - the fifth highest monthly total for 2021 only nine days into the month. The deaths included six men and two women. One was in their 50s, two in their 60s and five were over 70. Deaths were reported in Pennington, Lawrence, Minnehaha, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Deuel and Douglas counties.

Hospitalizations increased by three to 270 Thursday, with 76 patients requiring intensive care and 41 people using ventilators to assist breathing. Sixty-four of the patients are in Black Hills region hospitals with 20 in ICU and 15 on ventilators.

There were 384 new infections reported, but recoveries outpaced positive tests, leading to a decrease of 64 active cases to a total of 7,688.

Minnehaha County led the state with 86 new infections, but active cases there fell by 10 to 1,814. Pennington County saw a continued decrease in active cases. There were 48 positive tests here and active cases fell by 13 to 886.

Lawrence County recorded 10 new infections and there were nine in Meade County. Fall River County reported seven new infections and there were three in Butte County. No new cases were reported in Custer or Oglala-Lakota counties.

Yankton County reported 22 positive tests and there were 19 in Codington County. Davison County added 18 new infections and there were 17 in both Brown and Lincoln counties.

Beadle and Charles Mix counties each added eight cases and there were seven in Gregory, Hughes, Todd and Union counties.