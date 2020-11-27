State reports 39 more COVID-19 deaths and more than 2,000 new cases

After not releasing a daily report Thursday, the Department of Health reported more than 2,000 new cases and 39 deaths on Friday. The deaths bring November's total to 463 and the overall total for South Dakota to 888 — more than one for every 1,000 residents in the state.
Two Pennington County residents' deaths were included in Friday's report, as were one each from Oglala-Lakota and Fall River counties. Codington, McCook and Turner counties each reported four deaths and there were three each in Minnehaha and Beadle counties. Two deaths each were reported in Lincoln, Brown, Davison, Day and Spink counties and one each in Clay, Corson, Grant, Gregory, Hughes, Hutchinson and Kingsbury counties.
The dead included 20 women and 19 men. Twenty were over 80, 12 in their 70s, six in their 60s and one in their 50s.
The two-day report included 2,138 positive tests out of 5,130 people tested. That brings the state's total to 78,280 with 16,382 of those still active — an increase of 1,070 since Wednesday.
There are 569 people being treated in hospitals across the state with 104 in intensive care units and a record 63 people using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 119 patients with 16 in ICU and 10 on ventilators.
Pennington County reported 253 new cases on 815 tests as results from last weekend's mass testing begin to be received. There have been 8,375 total cases in the county and 1,763 of those are still active.
Lawrence County had 59 positive tests on the two-day report and Meade County added 48. Oglala-Lakota County had 25 new cases, Butte and Custer counties each had 17 and Fall River County added four.
Minnehaha County had 552 positive tests, Lincoln County had 139 and Brown County added 120. Yankton County had 91 new cases and Brookings County added 71. There were 62 new infections in Codington County, 62 in Davison County, 48 in Todd County and 42 in Clay County.
There were 39 new cases each reported in Hughes and Lake counties and 37 in Beadle County. Day County had 24 positive tests and there were 23 each in Charles Mix and Union counties. Grant County added 22 positive tests and Hanson County had 19.
There were 16 new infections each in Dewey and Tripp counties and 14 each in Bon Homme, Brule and Spink counties. Hamlin and Moody counties each added 12 cases and there were 11 each in Roberts, Sanborn and Walworth counties. Ten new infections each were reported in Corson, Edmunds and Hutchinson counties and nine each in McCook and Mellette counties. Hyde, Jackson and Kingsbury counties each had eight positive tests and there were seven each in Aurora and Perkins counties.
There were six new infections each in Buffalo, Clark, Douglas, Marshall, McPherson, Stanley and Turner counties and five each in Deuel, Gregory and Lyman counties.
Potter County reported four new cases and there were three each in Hand, Harding and Jerauld counties. Two positive tests each were reported in Jones, Miner and Sully counties and one each in Bennett, Faulk, Haakon and Ziebach counties.
Children under 19 made up 319 of the positive tests and 333 people in their 20s tested positive. People over 70 were responsible for 239 new cases.
