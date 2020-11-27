State reports 39 more COVID deaths and more than 2,000 new cases

After not releasing a daily report Thursday, the Department of Health reported more than 2,000 new cases and 39 deaths on Friday. The deaths bring November's total to 463 and the overall total for South Dakota to 888 — more than one for every 1,000 residents in the state.

Two Pennington County residents' deaths were included in Friday's report, as were one from Oglala-Lakota and Fall River counties. Codington, McCook and Turner counties each reported four deaths and there were three in Minnehaha and Beadle counties. Two deaths were reported in Lincoln, Brown, Davison, Day and Spink counties and one each in Clay, Corson, Grant, Gregory, Hughes, Hutchinson and Kingsbury counties.

The dead included 20 women and 19 men. Twenty were over 80, 12 in their 70s, six in their 60s and one in their 50s.

The two-day report included 2,138 positive tests out of 5,130 people tested. That brings the state's total to 78,280 with 16,382 of those still active — an increase of 1,070 since Wednesday.

There are 569 people being treated in hospitals across the state with 104 in intensive care units and a record 63 people using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 119 patients with 16 in ICU and 10 on ventilators.