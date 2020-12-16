State reports 39 new COVID deaths to bring overall total to 1,300

South Dakota has reached 1,300 COVID-19 deaths since March.

The state Department of Health reported 39 deaths Wednesday to bring the total to 354 for December and 1,300 overall. There were 17 women and 22 men included in the deaths reported. One person in their 50s, four in their 60s, seven in their 70s and 27 over 80 were included in the death reports.

Two deaths were reported in Pennington and Oglala-Lakota counties and one each in Lawrence and Butte counties. There have been 42 deaths in Pennington County in December and 119 overall.

Five deaths were reported in Codington and Minnehaha counties and three each in Brown and Roberts counties. There were two deaths in Haakon and Union counties and one in Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Clark, Corson, Davison, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Marshall, Moody, Perkins and Yankton counties.

The state reported 905 new infections on 2,332 tests Wednesday. That brought the state's total number of infections to 92,603, but the number of recoveries outpaced new infections by 532 dropping the number of active cases to 10,987. There are 412 people being treated in hospitals across the state with 81 in intensive care units and 25 on ventilators. In the Black Hills regions, 90 people are being treated in hospitals with 14 in ICU and seven on ventilators.

