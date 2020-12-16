State reports 39 new COVID deaths to bring overall total to 1,300

South Dakota has reached 1,300 COVID-19 deaths since March.
The state Department of Health reported 39 deaths Wednesday to bring the total to 354 for December and 1,300 overall. There were 17 women and 22 men included in the deaths reported. One person in their 50s, four in their 60s, seven in their 70s and 27 over 80 were included in the death reports.
Two deaths were reported in Pennington and Oglala-Lakota counties and one each in Lawrence and Butte counties. There have been 42 deaths in Pennington County in December and 119 overall.
Five deaths were reported in Codington and Minnehaha counties and three each in Brown and Roberts counties. There were two deaths in Haakon and Union counties and one in Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Clark, Corson, Davison, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Marshall, Moody, Perkins and Yankton counties.
The state reported 905 new infections on 2,332 tests Wednesday. That brought the state's total number of infections to 92,603, but the number of recoveries outpaced new infections by 532 dropping the number of active cases to 10,987. There are 412 people being treated in hospitals across the state with 81 in intensive care units and 25 on ventilators. In the Black Hills regions, 90 people are being treated in hospitals with 14 in ICU and seven on ventilators.
Support Local Journalism
Pennington County reported 125 new cases Wednesday, raising its total to 10,218 while active infections in the county dropped to 1,383. Meade County reported 32 new infections and Lawrence and Oglala-Lakota counties each had 26. Fall River County reported nine new cases and Butte and Custer counties had seven each.
Minnehaha County reported 186 positive tests Wednesday and Lincoln County had 65. Codington County had 36 new infections, Brookings County had 34, Dewey County had 32, Yankton County had 30 and Brown County had 28.
Clay County reported 14 new cases and Union County had 13. Beadle and Davison counties had 12 positive tests and Day and Grant counties had 11. There were 10 new cases in Charles Mix and Roberts counties and nine in Hutchinson and Tripp counties.
Eight new infections were reported in Stanley and Ziebach counties and seven in Lyman and Turner counties. Todd and Hughes counties had six new infections and there were five in Bon Homme, Deuel, Haakon, Hamlin, Hand, Hanson, McPherson, Moody and Spink counties.
Edmunds, Lake and Perkins counties each had four positive tests and there were three in Brule, Clark and Douglas counties. Two new infections were reported in Buffalo, Faulk, Hyde, Jackson, Kingsbury, McCook, Mellette, Sanborn and Walworth counties and one in Corson, Gregory, Harding, Marshall and Miner counties.
There were 141 new cases in children under 19 and 116 in people in their 20s. One hundred and one people over 70 tested positive, according to Wednesday's report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.