State reports 395 new COVID-19 cases, which includes outbreak in women's prison in Pierre

The Department of Health reported 395 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 35 in Pennington County.
The county now has 323 active cases, raising the overall total to 1,897. Across the state, 2,615 South Dakotans have an active case and 14,878 have recovered. The state has seen 17,686 total cases and 193 fatalities, with one new death reported Thursday.
A woman in her 60s from Union County is the most recent COVID-19 death, according to DOH data.
Thursday’s report from the DOH came from 2,917 tests, marking a positive rate of 13.5%. The state has conducted 234,778 tests on 171,523 residents.
The increase in Wednesday’s numbers — 5,690 tests — came in part from a lag in a Black Hills facility’s negative tests being reported to the DOH, but state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton declined to say which facility was responsible for the error.
Monument Health spokesman Dan Daly confirmed that it was “some kind of glitch," which affected the rate of negative tests reported but not positive results from the Rapid City-based health care system.
Clayton said the negative results from the facility should have been reported over the last three to four weeks, and that the health department added the results to its website Thursday.
Across the state, 138 South Dakotans are hospitalized with COVID-19 and Monument Health reports 20 in their system. 1,231 state residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at some point in the pandemic.
In a call with health care providers across the state, DOH officials said there were 18 COVID-19 hospitalizations in March, 185 in April, 254 in May, 229 in June, 152 in July, 212 in August, and 144 in September as of Sept. 15.
Health officials also said in the call Thursday that long-term care residents in South Dakota have accounted for 543 cases, with 112 of those considered active and 99 have died of COVID-19. Long-term care staff have had 423 cases, with 52 considered active.
Pierre hot spots
In Pierre, 102 inmates and three staff at the women’s minimum security prison tested positive at a mass-testing event, the Department of Corrections reported Wednesday. Clayton said Thursday that there have been 105 total cases, but three have recovered and did not specify whether the recoveries were among inmates or staff.
It’s unclear how the virus entered and spread through the facility. The work center was the first state prison to have a coronavirus case on March 23.
When asked which units at the prison had the cases, logistics of how the virus spread, and whether inmates and staff were following social distancing, state health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said reporters should contact the DOC for that information.
Clayton said the DOH is reporting 89 new cases in Hughes County “with the majority associated with the women’s prison.”
The inmates are counted as Hughes County cases because that’s their temporary residence, Malsam-Rysdon said, but Clayton added that as the testing results come in for the inmates, they may be reflected as their previous address “until we can finalize the data.”
Any inmates who are released to their home residence would be reflected as a COVID-19 case in their home county later “throughout the investigation,” Clayton said.
When asked if further mass-testing events are planned for prisons in the state or if any had been conducted in the past, Malsam-Rysdon said to contact the DOC for that information.
“They’ve been testing folks for some time with CDC and other guidelines,” she said.
When asked if Pierre is a hot spot with outbreaks reported in the school district and at the prison, Malsam-Rysdon said “a number” of students are currently quarantined in the Pierre School District and said the hot spot in Pierre is “specific to the cluster at the women’s prison.”
Local school cases
Rapid City Area Schools reported five new COVID-19 cases across the district by noon Thursday, including 12 students and four staff members who have an active case. Including the active cases, 169 students and 29 staff are in quarantine.
RCAS also sent out a notice to staff and families at Central High School notifying of a student with COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.
South Dakota’s public universities report the following active cases among students and staff as of 5 p.m. Thursday:
South Dakota Mines: 18 students, 0 staff, 89 quarantined
Black Hills State University: 10 students, 0 staff, 47 quarantined
University of South Dakota: 24 students, 1 staff, 212 quarantined
South Dakota State University: 20 students, 5 staff, 113 quarantined
Dakota State University: 4 students, 0 staff, 27 quarantined
Northern State University: 10 students, 4 staff, 54 quarantined
