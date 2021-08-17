State reports 395 new COVID-19 infections, including 100 in Pennington County

Active COVID-19 cases jumped more than 20% Tuesday in South Dakota as the Department of Health reported 395 new infections and two additional deaths.

The deaths included one man and one woman. One was from Custer County and the other from Deuel County. One was over 80 and the other death was a person in their 40s.

There are 92 people in South Dakota hospitals being treated for COVID-19 illnesses — an increase of 19 from Monday's report. Five of those are under 19 years old. There have been 138 children under 19 hospitalized in the state during the pandemic. There are 27 people in intensive care units and 11 are using ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals have 39 patients in their care — an increase of 10 since Monday. Thirteen are in ICU and six are on ventilators.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 395 new cases pushed the number of active case to 1,639 in the state. Almost 300 of those active cases are children under 19.