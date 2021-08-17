State reports 395 new COVID-19 infections, including 100 in Pennington County

Active COVID-19 cases jumped more than 20% Tuesday in South Dakota as the Department of Health reported 395 new infections and two additional deaths.
The deaths included one man and one woman. One was from Custer County and the other from Deuel County. One was over 80 and the other death was a person in their 40s.
There are 92 people in South Dakota hospitals being treated for COVID-19 illnesses — an increase of 19 from Monday's report. Five of those are under 19 years old. There have been 138 children under 19 hospitalized in the state during the pandemic. There are 27 people in intensive care units and 11 are using ventilators. Black Hills region hospitals have 39 patients in their care — an increase of 10 since Monday. Thirteen are in ICU and six are on ventilators.
The 395 new cases pushed the number of active case to 1,639 in the state. Almost 300 of those active cases are children under 19.
In Pennington County, 100 positive tests were reported, driving the number of active cases up to 327. That is the most active cases in the county since Jan. 30. Meade County recorded 36 new infections and 86 active cases, and Lawrence County reported 25 with 67 active infections. Custer County had eight new infections and there were five in Butte County. Oglala-Lakota and Fall River counties each added four cases.
Sixty-six of the 395 new infections were in children under 19. People in their 20s were responsible for 78 new cases. Thirty people over 70 tested positive.
Minnehaha County had 77 positive tests and Lincoln County added 26. There were 14 cases in Hughes County and nine in Union County. Brown and Codington counties each added seven new cases and there were six in Lake and Roberts counties. Beadle and Yankton counties each recorded five positive tests and there were four in Deuel, Spink and Turner counties. Davison and Dewey counties reported three infections and there were two in Clay, Haakon, Moody and Walworth counties. Thirteen counties reported one positive test.
A day after reporting more than 4,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines administered, the Department of Health only reported 190 Tuesday. Only 27% of children between 12-15 have been vaccinated and 33% of those who are 16-17 have been vaccinated in South Dakota. More than 75% of those over 65 have been vaccinated.