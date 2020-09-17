State reports 395 new COVID cases, which includes outbreak in women's prison in Pierre

When asked which units at the prison had the cases, logistics of how the virus spread, and whether inmates and staff were following social distancing, state health secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said reporters should contact the DOC for that information.

Clayton said the DOH is reporting 89 new cases in Hughes County “with the majority associated with the women’s prison.”

The inmates are counted as Hughes County cases because that’s their temporary residence, Malsam-Rysdon said, but Clayton added that as the testing results come in for the inmates, they may be reflected as their previous address “until we can finalize the data.”

Any inmates who are released to their home residence would be reflected as a COVID-19 case in their home county later “throughout the investigation,” Clayton said.

When asked if further mass-testing events are planned for prisons in the state or if any had been conducted in the past, Malsam-Rysdon said to contact the DOC for that information.

“They’ve been testing folks for some time with CDC and other guidelines,” she said.