State reports 396 new COVID-19 infections and October's 93rd death

Active cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 have vacillated this week. Active cases climbed by 28 on Friday's report from the Department of Health. With 396 new cases reported Friday, there are now 5,421 active infections in the state.

Hospitalizations have plateaued around 200 for several weeks. Friday, a day after a significant rise in patients, South Dakota hospitals reported 187 patients being treated for COVID-19 illnesses. Forty-five are in ICU and 24 are using ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 52 patients with 10 in ICU and eight on ventilators.

Of the 396 new cases Friday, 106 were in children under 19. There were 12 new infections in Rapid City Area Schools reported Friday with two at Grandview Elementary School which has been closed for two days for a staffing shortage. There are still 42 active cases in that school building. Central High School added three new infections and there are 19 active cases there. No other school has more than nine. District-wide there are 14 staff members and 103 students who have active infections. There are 14 staff members and 240 students in quarantine.

The death of a man in his 50s from Brookings County brought October's total on deaths to 93 with 2,235 total since the pandemic began. There were 76 deaths in September, 26 in August and eight in July. This is the most deaths in one month since 110 people died in February of 2021.

Pennington County reported 83 new infections with 1,107 active cases in the county. Minnehaha County has 955 active cases after reported 73 new infections Friday.

Meade County recorded 15 positive tests and there were 11 in Lawrence County. Butte County reported nine new infections and Fall River County had five. There were three new cases in Oglala-Lakota County and one in Custer County.

Lincoln County reported 18 cases, Hughes County had 17 and there were 16 in Brown County. Codington County reported 11 new infections and there were seven in Beadle, Clay, Davison, Roberts, Spink and Yankton counties. There were six positive tests in Todd County and five in Brookings, Dewey and Ziebach counties. Six counties reported four cases, seven reported three, two recorded two and there was one new case in 15 others.

Thirty-one people over 70 tested positive for Friday's report.