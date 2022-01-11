State reports 4,110 new COVID-19 infections; active cases now at record highs

The third major spike in COVID-19 cases in South Dakota is already the largest and there are no signs of it slowing down.

Active infections reached a record level Tuesday after the state reported 4,110 new infections and 20,475 active cases — an increase of 3,256 from Monday and more than 1,000 over the previous record high of 19,360 on Nov. 15, 2020.

Of the 4,110 new cases, 821 are in children under 19.

There are 500 students and staff members in the Rapid City Area Schools system who are either in quarantine or actively infected with COVID-19. Active cases among students increased to 173 with 53 staff members infected. There are 260 students and 14 staff members in quarantine.

The biggest outbreak is at Rapid City Central School where there are 35 active cases. Ten other schools have at least 10 active infections — Valley View Elementary (19), Stevens High (16), Rapid Valley Elementary (16), Robbinsdale (15), Corral Drive Elementary (13), Meadowbrook Elementary (13), West Middle (12), North Middle (11), South Middle (11), and East Middle (10).

There were 891 people in their 20s who tested positive over the weekend and 233 people over 70 tested positive.

There are 315 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state with 78 in intensive care units. The state has stopped reporting the number of patients on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, hospitalizations continue to increase with 48 patients here and 14 of those in ICU.

Minnehaha County reported more than twice as many new cases than any other county. There were 1,360 new cases there and 6,507 of them are still active. In Pennington County, active cases reached a record level with 630 new cases and 2,620 active cases. That is 551 more than Monday's report and easily broke the previous record of 2,192 set in September of 2021 and 2,148 from November of 2020.

Meade County reported 118 new cases and Lawrence County added 97. There were 48 new infections in Oglala-Lakota County and 24 in both Custer and Fall River counties. Butte County reported eight positive tests.

Lincoln County recorded 396 new infections and there were 199 in Brookings County. Brown County reported 135 new cases and there were 119 in Codington County. Davison County recorded 74 positive tests and there were 66 in Yankton County. Charles Mix County reported 56 new infections and Clay County added 50. There were 49 new infections in Union County, 47 in Roberts County, 45 in Grant County and 41 in Hughes County.

Todd County reported 33 new infections and there were 32 in Brule County. Tripp County added 30 positive tests and there were 28 in Hutchinson County. There were 27 new infections in Turner and Beadle counties, 24 in Corson County, 22 in Bon Homme County and 21 in both Gregory and lake counties.

Lyman County reported 19 new cases and there were 17 in Moody and Spink counties. Day County recorded 16 positive tests and there were 15 in McCook County.

There were 13 new infections in Kingsbury County, 12 in Walworth County, 11 in Deuel County and 10 in both Clark and Potter counties.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday.