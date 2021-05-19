State reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, more drops in active cases and hospitalizations

On November 15, there was one active case of COVID-19 for every 45 people in South Dakota. Six months later, that number is now one active infection in every 1,315 people in the state.

With only 40 positive tests reported Wednesday, the number of active cases in the state dropped by 38 to 674. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses in the state also decreased by seven to 53 with 19 in ICU and nine on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, only 10 people are hospitalized with six in ICU and two on ventilators.

Twelve children under 19 tested positive Wednesday as did four people in their 20s. Only three people over 70 tested positive.

Brown County led the state with eight positive tests Wednesday and Minnehaha County added six. Pennington County reported five new infections and active cases dropped below 100 to 96. Butte County had four new cases and Custer County reported three. Lawrence County added one new case.

Hughes County recorded four positive tests and there were two in Davison County. One new case each was reported in Lincoln, Dewey, Hand, Lake, McCook, Potter and Yankton counties.