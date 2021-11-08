State reports 401 new COVID-19 infections

With 401 new COVID-19 infections, active cases increased for the eighth time in nine reports, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. That data from Monday's report includes a reporting period from noon Thursday through noon Friday. Active cases in the state have rebounded to the same level that was reached on Oct. 14.

One hundred of the 401 new infections were in children under 19 and 41 people over 70 tested positive. Grandview Elementary School in Rapid City has seen active cases fall from more than 40 to just five after being closed for staffing issues for more than a week. The only RCAS school with more than 10 active cases is Central High School with 25.

No deaths were included in Monday's report. Hospitalizations decreased by one to 186 with 49 in ICU and 33 on ventilators. In Black Hills region hospitals, 61 patients are receiving treatment for COVID-19 illnesses with 16 in ICU and 16 on ventilators.

Active cases increased by 15 in Pennington County after 72 positive tests were recorded. There are 1,144 active cases here compared to 1,059 in Minnehaha County, where 76 new infections were reported Monday.

Lawrence County added 17 new cases and there were 11 in Meade County. Eight new infections were reported in Fall River County and there were five in Butte and Custer counties.

Lincoln County recorded 21 new infections and there were 18 in Brown County. Brule and Davison counties each reported 13 new cases and there were 12 in Hughes and Yankton counties. Codington and Union counties each had nine positive tests and there were seven in Todd County. Brookings and Turner counties each added six new infections and there were five in Dewey County. Six counties reported four new cases and there were three in 10 counties. Two positive tests were found in seven counties and one was discovered in 11 others.