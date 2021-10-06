State reports 402 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

The South Dakota Department of Health reported six COVID-19 deaths Wednesday to bring October's total to 22 and the overall death toll of the pandemic to 2,167.

Two deaths were reported in Meade County, two more in Minnehaha County and one each in Brown and Clay counties. Two of the people who died were women and four were men. Two were in their 50s, three in their 60s and one was over 80.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 illnesses increased by one to 221. There are 66 people in South Dakota hospital intensive care units and 39 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 79 patients being treated with 21 in ICU and 18 on ventilators.

The Department of Health reported 402 new infections Wednesday but active cases dropped by 154 to 6,735 in the state. Minnehaha County now has the most active cases in the state, as that county surpassed Pennington County for the first time in weeks. Minnehaha County reported 88 new cases and 1,406 active cases. There were 79 new infections in Pennington County but active cases dropped to 1,382.

Meade County recorded 32 positive tests and there were 15 in Lawrence County. Butte County had eight new cases, Custer County added seven and there were four in Fall River County.