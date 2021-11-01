State reports 403 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths

The South Dakota Department of Health reported six COVID-19 deaths in the first report of November on Monday.

The deaths included two women and four men. One person was in their 50s and five others were over 80. Two deaths were reported in Yankton County and one in Custer, Lawrence, Moody and Union counties.

Hospitalizations in the state increased to 205 with 41 in ICU and 24 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, 62 patients are being treated for COVID-19 illnesses with six in ICU and 10 on ventilators.

Eighty-nine of the 403 new infections reported Monday were in children under 19 and 59 people over 70 tested positive. Active cases in the state grew by 62 to 5,483. Pennington County saw active cases drop by eight to 1,099 with 62 new cases announced.

Minnehaha County led the state with 72 new infections with 961 active cases.

Meade County reported 16 new infections and there were 10 in Lawrence County. Butte County recorded nine positive tests and there were five in Fall River County. Oglala-Lakota County reported three new cases and there were two in Custer County.

Lincoln County added 27 new infections and there were 19 in Brown and Yankton counties. Dewey and Union counties each added 14 new infections and there were 11 in Beadle and Ziebach counties. Brookings, Davison and Hughes counties each recorded nine positive tests and there were seven in Corson County. Marshall and Walworth counties reported six new infections and there were five in Edmunds County. Nine counties added three new cases, six counties had two new cases and there was one in 10 counties.